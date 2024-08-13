Botswana went all out in celebrating its Olympians' return to their home soil -- especially Letsile Tebogo, who won gold in the 200-meter event.
On Tuesday, over 30,000 supporters crowded into the Botswana National Stadium as part of a welcoming ceremony of its Olympians from the Paris Games.
Botswana collected two medals in Paris -- one gold and one silver. The medals were earned in the track and field events, where Tebogo defeated Americans Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek in the 200-meter final, cruising to a gold medal in 19.49 seconds. Tebogo's win in the men's 200m final marked the country's first gold medal.
Botswana earned silver in the men's 4x400-meter relay after clocking 2:55.83. Tebogo ran the anchor leg, with a 43.04-second 400m split. The U.S. would win gold in 2:54.43, setting an Olympic record.
Tebogo and his fellow Olympians were paraded around the stadium on a bus as Botswanans waved their blue and black flags to celebrate the medals.
Here are the top images from Tebogo's return to Botswana.