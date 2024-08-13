Open Extended Reactions

Botswana went all out in celebrating its Olympians' return to their home soil -- especially Letsile Tebogo, who won gold in the 200-meter event.

On Tuesday, over 30,000 supporters crowded into the Botswana National Stadium as part of a welcoming ceremony of its Olympians from the Paris Games.

Botswana collected two medals in Paris -- one gold and one silver. The medals were earned in the track and field events, where Tebogo defeated Americans Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek in the 200-meter final, cruising to a gold medal in 19.49 seconds. Tebogo's win in the men's 200m final marked the country's first gold medal.

Botswana earned silver in the men's 4x400-meter relay after clocking 2:55.83. Tebogo ran the anchor leg, with a 43.04-second 400m split. The U.S. would win gold in 2:54.43, setting an Olympic record.

Tebogo and his fellow Olympians were paraded around the stadium on a bus as Botswanans waved their blue and black flags to celebrate the medals.

Here are the top images from Tebogo's return to Botswana.

Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo laughs with Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi at a welcoming event in the nation's capital city, Gaborone. Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Letsile Tebogo and members of Team Botswana dance with a cultural group during a ceremony in Gaborone upon their return from the Paris Olympics. Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Supporters wave flags at the beginning of the welcoming ceremony for the Botswanan Olympians. Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images