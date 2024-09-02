India at Paris Paralympics 2024: 8 medals for India on record-breaking day

Open Extended Reactions

Hello and welcome to Day 5 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics. ESPN India will bring you all the LIVE updates, including scores, results, schedule and commentary from today's action, with the main focus being the Indians competing at the Games.

It was a good Sunday for India with Preethi Pal and Nishad Kumar adding to India's medal tally. Today's matches will be covered in our live blog below the schedule:

MEDALS WON TODAY

Gold for Nitesh Kumar, Gold for Sumit Antil, Silver for Yogesh Kathuniya, Silver for Thulasimathi Murugesan, Silver for Suhas Yathiraj, Bronze for Manisha Ramadass, Bronze for Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, Bronze for Nithya Sre Sivan

RESULTS OF THE DAY

12:30 PM: Para shooting - Nihal Singh finishes forth and Amir Ahmed Bhat 8th in P3 - mixed 25m pistol SH1 qualification (precision). They then ended rapid in 10th and 11th, meaning both miss the final

01:35 PM: Para athletics - Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in men's discus final F56.

01:40 PM: Para badminton - Sivarajan Solaimalai-Nithya Sre Sivan loses to Subhan-Rina Marlina of Indonesia in the mixed doubles SH6 bronze medal match.

03:30 PM: Para badminton - Nitesh Kumar beats Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the men's singles SL3 final to win gold

08:00 PM: Para badminton - Thulasimathi Murugesan loses to Qiu Xia Yang in women's singles SU5 gold medal match, wins silver.

08:00 PM: Para badminton - Manisha Ramadass beats Cathrine Rosengren in women's singles SU5 bronze medal match, wins bronze.

08:40 PM: Para archery - Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar win the mixed compound quarterfinal 154-143 to enter semis.

09:40 PM: Para archery - Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar lose their mixed compound semifinal to Iran in a shootoff, enter bronze medal match.

09:40 PM: Para badminton - Suhas Yathiraj loses to Lucas Mazur of France in the men's singles SL4 gold medal match, wins silver

10:35 PM: Para archery - Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar win the mixed compound bronze medal.

09:40 PM: Para badminton - Sukant Kadam lost to Fredy Setiawan in the men's singles SL4 bronze medal match.

10:30 PM: Para athletics - Sumit Antil wins gold in the men's javelin F64 final with a paralympic record 70.59. Sandeep finished fourth, Sandip Sargar finished 7th.

10:34 PM: Para athletics - Kanchan Lakhani finishes 7th women's discus throw F53 final with a PB of 10.06m.

11:50 PM: Para badminton - Nithya Sre Sivan beats Rina Marlina in women's singles SH6 to win bronze

11:50 PM: Para athletics - Deepthi Jeevanji wins the women's 400m T20 round 1, qualifies rather easily for the final (tomorrow)

