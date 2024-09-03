India at Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE: Avani Lekhara leads medal chase on day 6

Open Extended Reactions

Hello and welcome to Day 6 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics. After a historic day 5 in which Indian athletes won 8 medals, the contingent will be looking to build on their medal tally of 15. ESPN India will bring you all the LIVE updates, including scores, results, schedule and commentary from the day's action, with focus on the Indians competing at the Games.

Today, India's athletes will be looking to add to that tally in shooting, archery and athletics. The matches will be covered in our live blog, which will come below the schedule:

PARALYMPICS 2024 KEY DATES | EVERY MEDAL WON BY INDIA AT THE PARALYMPICS | PARALYMPIC CLASSIFICATIONS EXPLAINED

EVENTS FOR THE DAY:

1:00 PM: Para shooting - Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal in women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 qualification

2:28 PM: Para athletics - Bhagyashree Jadhav in women's shot put F34 final

3:20 PM: Para archery - Pooja in women's individual recurve pre-quarters. If she advances, this will be followed by quarterfinals between 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM, Semifinals between 9:40 PM and 10:10 PM and medal matches between 10:27 PM and 11 PM

7:30 PM: Para shooting - Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal in women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 final (If they qualify)

10:38 PM: Para athletics - Deepthi Jeevanji in women's 400m T20 final.

11:50 PM: Para athletics - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Shailesh Kumar in men's high jump T63 final

12:10 AM: Para athletics - Ajeet Singh, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Rinku in men's javelin T46 final

You can follow the action on our live blog right below: