India at Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE: Harvinder, Simran aim to add to India's medal tally

Hello and welcome to Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics. ESPN India will bring you all the LIVE updates, including scores, results, schedule and commentary from today's action, with the main focus being the Indians competing at the Games.

India added two more gold medals and two more silvers on Tuesday, as Harvinder Singh and Dharambir won the men's individual recurve archery and men's club throw F51 respectively.

Mona Agarwal is back in action, aiming to add to her bronze from earlier in the competition. Harvinder Singh could also add to his iconic archery gold, in the mixed team recurve event. Simran is also a good medal shout today, as India aim to extend their record tally of 24 medals.

UPCOMING EVENTS FOR INDIA

07:30 PM: Para Judo - Kapil Parmar in men's 60kg J1 bronze medal match.

07:50 PM: Para Archery - Harvinder Singh and Pooja in mixed team recurve open semifinal.

08:45 PM: Para Archery - Harvinder Singh and Pooja in mixed team recurve open bronze medal match (if they qualify).

09:05 PM: Para Archery - Harvinder Singh and Pooja in mixed team recurve open gold medal match (if they qualify).

10:05 PM: Para Powerlifting - Ashok in men's up to 65kg semifinal

10:47 PM: Para Athletics - Simran in women's 100m T12 final.

12:12 AM: Para Athletics - Arvind in men's shot put F35 final

COMPLETED EVENTS TODAY

01:00 PM: Para Shooting- Sidhartha Babu finished 23rd and Mona Agarwal was 30th in Mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 qualification round, thus failing to make the final.

01:50 PM: Para Archery - Harvinder Singh and Pooja defeated Australia in a shootoff (4-4, SO:15-5) in the mixed team recurve open round of 16.

01:50 PM: Para Judo - Kokila lost by ippon to Akmaral Nauatbek in women's 48kg J2 quarterfinal.

02:00 PM: Para Judo - Kapil Parmar defeats Marcos Dennis Blanco by ippon in men's 60kg J1 quarterfinal.

03:21 PM: Para Athletics - Simran finished second in the women's 100m T12 semifinal.

03:30 PM: Para Judo - Kokila lost to Yullia Ivanytska in women's 48kg J2 repechage.

03:30 PM: Para Judo - Kapil Parmar lost to Seyed Meysam Abadi in men's 60kg J1 semifinal. He will fight in the bronze medal bout.

06:30 PM: Para Archery - Harvinder Singh and Pooja beat Poland 6-0 in mixed team recurve open quarterfinal.

