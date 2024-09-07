India at Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE: Simran in medal contention in Para Athletics on day 10

Open Extended Reactions

Hello and welcome to Day 10 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics. ESPN India will bring you all the LIVE updates, including scores, results, schedule and commentary from today's action, with the main focus being the Indians competing at the Games.

India added a gold and a bronze medal to their tally on Friday, with Praveen Kumar bettering his silver from Tokyo to take gold in the high jump, while Hokato Hotozhe Sema threw the best throw of his life to win a bronze in the men's shot put F57.

Schedule for Indian athletes on September 7:

01:00 PM: Para Cycling - Arshad Shaik in men's C1-3 road race.

01:05 PM: Para Cycling - Jyoti Gaderia in women's C1-3 road race.

01:30 PM: Para Canoeing - Yash Kumar in men's kayak single 200m KL1 semifinal.

01:55 PM: Para Swimming - Suyash Jadhav in men's 50m butterfly S7 heats.

01:58 PM: Para Canoeing - Prachi Yadav in women's Va'a single 200m VL2 semifinal.

02:50 PM: Para Canoeing - Yash Kumar in men's kayak single 200m KL1 Final (if he qualifies).

03:22 PM: Para Canoeing - Prachi Yadav in women's Va'a single 200m VL2 Final (if she qualifies).

10:00 PM: Para Swimming - Suyash Jadhav in men's 50m butterfly S7 final (if he qualifies).

10:30 PM: Para Athletics - Navdeep in men's javelin throw F41 final

11:04 PM: Para Athletics - Simran in women's 200m T12 final

12:30 AM: Para Athletics - Dilip Mahadu Gavit in men's 400m T47 final

