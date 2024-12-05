With her ban backdated, Charlotte Dujardin will be banned from competition until July 2025. Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Three-time Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin has been handed a one-year ban and fined 10,000 Swiss Francs (£8,886) after video footage emerged on the eve of Paris 2024 that showed her "excessively" whipping a horse.

Dujardin pulled out of the Paris Olympics just days before her event after the video of a training session from four years prior was released. She was provisionally suspended by the sport's governing body, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI).

She later described her behaviour as "an error of judgement."

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse," Dujardin said in a statement in July.

Her international competition ban will be backdated to the start of her provisional suspension, meaning she will be eligible to compete again from July 2025.

"During her suspension, Dujardin is prohibited from participating in all activities related to competitions or events under the jurisdiction of the FEI or of a National Federation," the FEI said in a statement.

Dujardin is one of Team GB's most decorated Olympians, tied with retired cyclist Laura Kenny on six medals.

She won gold at London 2012 in team and individual dressage and won another individual gold at Rio 2016. She also took bronze in team and individual at Tokyo 2020 and a silver in the team event in Rio.

The FEI said the verdict underlined their commitment to animal welfare.

"It is regrettable that this case has put our sport in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, especially during a critical time leading up to the Olympic Games," FEI Secretary General Sabrina Ibanez said.

"These significant sanctions send a clear message that anyone, regardless of their profile, who engages in conduct that compromises the welfare of the horse will face serious consequences."

Information from the Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.