Open Extended Reactions

Mia Brookes has won back-to-back World Cup events. WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

Seventeen-year-old British snowboarder Mia Brookes won her second-straight World Cup event on Sunday, with victory in the big air competition in Austria.

Brookes won the last event of 2024 in Beijing in December and has continued that form into 2025 thanks to a score of 95.75 after a cab 1440 melon trick in her third run.

The teenager finished with a total score of 184.25 ahead of Japan duo Mari Fukada and Momo Suzuki.

"It was insane, I surprised myself," Brookes told the BBC.

"I didn't even plan to do a 14 [cab 1440 melon]. I knew I could do the trick, it was just whether I could get it round on the jump.

"I did the same thing in China. Going in to that third run I was like 'I've done the stuff I wanted to do and I'm happy. I might as well give it a swing and see what happens.'"

At 16, Brookes became the youngest ever snowboard world champion in 2023, winning gold in the slopestyle event.