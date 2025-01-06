Open Extended Reactions

Great Britain won the men's four Bobsleigh World Cup title. David Inderlied/picture alliance via Getty Images

Great Britain won gold at the Bobsleigh World Cup on Sunday, denying Germany victory in the four-man race for the first time since 2012.

The team of Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence, Arran Gulliver and Greg Cackett won with a time of one minute 48.07 seconds, just under two-tenths of a second quicker than their German rivals.

"To finish in first place here is incredible," Hall said.

"It's been a very long time since anyone other than the Germans have won here.

"It was a great race. We didn't know what to expect going into it because we saw a lot of snow and rain forecast. We came into it with Arran and Greg coming back from injuries and it was the first time Arran's been on the sled since Innsbruck over a year ago.

"The guys all did great, they gave me an awesome platform. To come away with those start times, we're very happy with that."

The result was Britain's second gold in the German town of Winterberg last week after Matt Weston won the men's skeleton on Friday.