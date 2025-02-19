Open Extended Reactions

LAUSANE, Switzerland -- The World Anti-Doping Agency said Wednesday that Serbia's authorities have broken up a criminal ring that was importing and distributing doping substances in the country.

WADA said in a statement that 10 members of the organized group have been arrested and 3,000 kilograms (6,614 pounds) of banned substances worth 3 million euros ($3.1 million) seized alongside 100,000 euros ($104,000) in cash, cryptocurrency worth some 500,000 euros ($522,000), numerous properties, and seven websites used for online sales of the drugs. Other seized items included luxury cars and watches.

The agency said the move in Serbia was a result of its program to increase anti-doping intelligence and investigation capacity throughout Europe that involves 48 countries. The investigation was carried out by the Anti-Doping Agency of Serbia, the Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs and several other government authorities.

No more details about the case or the charges against the 10 arrested were given.

Günter Younger, WADAs director of intelligence and investigation said the case "has proven what is possible when anti-doping organizations, law enforcement and governments proactively work together."

The agency said a year ago that more than 14,457 kilograms (31,872 pounds) of banned substances were seized as part of the project.