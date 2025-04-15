Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- A mixed-team golf event will debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, the International Golf Federation said on Tuesday, with teams comprised of one male and one female athlete from the individual competitions.

The event will be contested as a 36-hole competition, the PGA Tour said, split across two 18-hole rounds, with a maximum of one team per country.

IGF executive director Antony Scanlon said the new event would help build on the sport's Olympic profile since the it returned to the program for first time in more than a century at the 2016 Rio Games.

"Golf was incredibly successful at Paris 2024 and as we continue building on the momentum from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, we're excited to bring even more attention to our sport through this additional format," Scanlon said in a statement.

"The athletes were very enthusiastic about their desire to play with their compatriots, and we look forward to watching them compete together in Los Angeles."

The group event will take place in between the men's individual competition and the women's competition, at the Riviera Country Club.