Open Extended Reactions

Norwegian athletes have been advised by the organization responsible for training the country's elite competitors not to eat any type of meat while competing in China due to fears it could cause a positive doping test.

Olympiatoppen, which is part of the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said consuming meat could lead to the unintentional ingestion of banned substances, posing a small but real risk of testing positive.

The 2025 World Athletics Relays will take place in early May at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium in Guangzhou, while the Diamond League event in Shanghai is scheduled for May 3, where several Norwegian athletes are set to compete.

"Studies have shown that athletes have inadvertently ingested clenbuterol when eating meat in China, as some animals are fed hormones to promote growth. If a meat-based meal is consumed before a doping test, the athlete may test positive," Olympiatoppen said in its guidelines, as seen by Reuters. "Therefore, Olympiatoppen advises athletes to avoid all types of meat while in China."

Reuters has contacted World Athletics, the sport's governing body, and the Chinese Athletics Association for comment.

Norwegian athlete Henriette Jaeger, a bronze medalist in the 400 meters at the world indoor championships this year who will soon compete in China, confirmed she will follow the guidelines.

"I really enjoy eating meat, and it's very good for the body when you're going to compete. But you have to listen to the professionals and trust them," she told Norwegian state broadcaster NRK.

Fellow athlete Josefine Tomine Eriksen is also taking the advice seriously.

"I don't want to be a 'veggie' [vegetarian], but you do need a bit of protein, so I'll bring some protein bars from Norway. Maybe a bit of beef jerky too," she said.

Olympiatoppen also warned against poor food hygiene in general and recommended eating at high-quality restaurants and hotels while in China.