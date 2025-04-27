Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Sabastian Sawe of Kenya won the men's London Marathon on Sunday for his biggest career victory after making a solo breakaway with about 10 kilometers left.

Sawe pulled away from a leading group of nine runners about 90 minutes into the race and finished in 2 hours, 2 minutes and 27 seconds.

Sawe made his move when his rivals slowed down at a drinks station - opting not to take any water despite warm temperatures.

Jacob Kiplimo, the half marathon world record holder who was making his full marathon debut, was the only runner able to give chase but could never get close to erasing the gap. The Ugandan finished about 70 seconds back in second place.

Sawe's only previous marathon win came in Valencia in 2024.

He is the fourth Kenyan runner in a row to win the men's race in London.

In the women's race, Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia secured her first London Marathon title and set a new world record after pulling away from Joyciline Jepkosgei near the end.