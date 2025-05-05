Two-time Olympic triathlon medalist Hayden Wilde is recovering in a Japanese hospital with broken bones and injured lungs after a bike crash, the New Zealander said on social media.

The 27-year-old, who took the men's triathlon silver at the Paris Games and bronze in Tokyo, shared a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram and listed his injuries.

"Broken 4 ribs. Scapular broken. Injured lungs. Surrounded with the best help. Keep you posted," the Taupo native wrote. "Pretty gutted after such a nice day yesterday."

Wilde did not elaborate on the circumstances of the crash or his exact whereabouts but was in Japan after finishing seventh in the 10-kilometer Tokyo Speed Race on Saturday.

"I'll [be] in Japan for a few weeks on the mend as due to lungs it's not possible to travel," he said.