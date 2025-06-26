Open Extended Reactions

The United States government -- at all levels -- is fully committed to making the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics a success, new IOC president Kirsty Coventry said Thursday.

"There is so much goodwill from all levels of government from the state to the federal," said Coventry, who officially took over the IOC presidency from Thomas Bach on Monday.

"There's an incredible willingness to see that the Olympic Games are a huge success. ... That gives us faith ... that our values will also be heard and that we will be able to ensure successful Games for our athletes."

Olympic officials from L.A. met with Coventry's board Wednesday and promised a "unity of effort" amid concerns among international federations regarding travel and visas for the L.A. Olympics.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a directive this month, banning citizens from 12 countries from entering the U.S. as part of an immigration crackdown he said was needed to protect against "foreign terrorists" and other security threats.

Athletes, their coaches and families are exempt from the travel ban, according to U.S. Olympic Committee officials.

"It's our duty to ensure that we work towards that and, as of right now, we see that full commitment coming across the board," said Coventry, the first woman and first African to be IOC president.

Los Angeles has been hit by protests in recent weeks after federal agents arrested dozens of workers in the city. Protesters blocked a major freeway and set cars on fire in the following days, prompting police to respond with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades.

In response, Trump's administration activated more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 active-duty Marines over the objection of city and state leaders.

Also Thursday, in the first big decision of her presidency, Coventry paused the fast tracking of a preferred bidder -- a signature policy of Bach -- in a concession to IOC members who have wanted more say in decisions under new leadership.

"Members want to be engaged more in the process" of picking Olympic hosts, Coventry said, citing "overwhelming support" at meetings this week to stop and review how it is done and when.

India had been seen as gaining momentum in the 2036 race that involves at least 10 bidders, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Istanbul in Turkey.

Coventry promised to create two working groups -- to look at how hosts are chosen, and a second analyzing how to "protect the female category" after controversy in women's boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.