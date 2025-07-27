Why Ariarne Titmus isn't swimming at the world championships in Singapore

Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- There will be a seismic void at this year's world aquatic championships, one swimming fanatics and even the sport's most casual observers will both be able to recognise within minutes of the eight-day competition commencing on Sunday evening.

Four-time Olympic champion and Australian superstar Ariarne Titmus will not feature in Singapore, a carefully considered decision that was made long before her heroics in Paris last summer.

Titmus, 24, had hinted a lengthy hiatus could be on the cards shortly after completing her second highly successful Olympic campaign. Earlier this year, she confirmed the break, citing the need for a physical and mental breather from the intensity and ongoing demands of the sport. It was a decision made with Los Angeles 2028 in the forefront of her mind, a strong desire to rest and recharge before once against focusing her attention on gruelling Olympic preparation.

"I want to prepare myself the best for those Olympic Games," said Titmus, who also confirmed 2028 would be her Olympic swansong. "For me, that's the priority, not world championships in the years prior. I just want to really have time to let the hunger build back up and enjoy myself for a little while."

Ariarne Titmus won gold in the women's 400m freestyle. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

As is customary at major meets, Titmus' 400m freestyle event is slated not just for opening night, but as the first final on the night one bill. It's a race the Tasmanian has dominated for seven years, taking it out at every major competition she's swam at since the 2018 short course world championships in Hangzhou.

Titmus' absence in Singapore is particularly unfortunate for swim fans, given the rapid growth of Canadian teen Summer McIntosh and the rivalry that's developing between the pair in the eight-lap race.

Earlier this year, McIntosh shattered Titmus' world record in the event, posting a blistering 3:54.18 at her national trails, over a second faster than the Australian's best. It was the second time McIntosh has held the world record in the race, having first set a benchmark time of 3:56.08 in 2023. That record, however, lasted just four months before Titmus touched in a time of 3:55.38 to win gold at the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka.

Without Titmus to contend with, McIntosh is a raging favourite for gold in the 400m -- one of five races she will contest in Singapore -- but an Olympic battle for the ages is looming between the pair in Los Angeles in three years' time.

Lani Pallister is set for a breakout world championships in Singapore. David Balogh/Getty Images

Flying the flag for Australia in the women's 400m race is Lani Pallister, now trained by Titmus' long-time coach Dean Boxall. The 23-year-old is enjoying a breakout season, setting a raft of personal bests at the Australian Trails in Adelaide six weeks ago, including a 3:59.72 in the 400m, to put herself firmly in medal contention.

Pallister is just the second woman in swimming history to have posted a sub-4:00 in the 400 freestyle, sub-8:11 in the 800 freestyle, and sub-15:40 in the 1500 freestyle, joining American icon Katie Ledecky, who will also swim the distance on opening night.

"Every time I finished a race, 200m to the 1500m, there's always something that I looked to be like that can be so much better," said Pallister after breaking the 1500m Commonwealth record at the recent Australian Trials. "I'm just so excited to build on it, I don't think that's my limit by any means."