SINGAPORE -- The action at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships continues Tuesday evening with Australia's five-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown looking to win yet another gold medal in the women's 100m backstroke.

Also on the night three agenda is the women's 1500m final, featuring American star Katie Ledecky and Australia's Lani Pallister, while medals will also be given out in both the men's 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke, and the women's 100m breaststroke. Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan is also in action in the semifinals of the 200m freestyle, the race she won in Paris last summer.

Follow ESPN's live blog covering all the action, results, medals, and analysis from the pool deck.