SINGAPORE -- Swimming at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships gets underway Sunday evening with an action packed slate, featuring four races for medals. This competition provides an excellent early tune up to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Australia has a number of stars featuring on night one in Singapore, including Lani Pallister and Sam Short in the women's and men's 400m freestyle finals, as well as the nation's best sprinters in both the men's and women's 4*100m freestyle relays.

Follow ESPN's live blog covering all of the action, results, medals, and analysis from the pool deck.