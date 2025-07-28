Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- It was a golden night for Australia on night one of the 2025 swimming world championships, the competition that provides an excellent early tune up to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. What does night two have in store when backstroke star Kaylee McKeown makes her first appearance in the pool?

Tonight, four more gold medals will be handed out, with the world's best swimmers battling for glory in the men's 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly as well as the women's 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley, where Canadian superstar Summer McIntosh will be looking to bank her second gold medal of the meet.

Follow ESPN's live blog covering all of the action, results, medals, and analysis from the pool deck.