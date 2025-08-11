Open Extended Reactions

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland -- Two Olympic gold medalist ski jumpers and three staffers on the dominant Norwegian team have been charged with ethics violations by the International Ski Federation after an investigation into alleged tampering with ski suits.

The FIS said Monday that star ski jumpers Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang, two coaches and a member of the service staff were charged under ethics and competition rules following an investigation into "equipment manipulation."

The allegations first emerged around the world championships in Norway in March and shook the tight-knit ski jumping community. Illegally modified suits could help athletes to fly further.

The charges come six months before the Winter Olympics. FIS said its ethics committee will rule on the charges and could impose bans or fines. It didn't say how soon a ruling is expected.

FIS said the investigation conducted 38 witness interviews and examined 88 pieces of evidence, and that no one else will be charged in the case.

FIS has already tightened up its rules on ski jump suits, something which caused a spate of disqualifications when athletes gathered for the first competition of the new season Saturday. FIS said that was down to technical issues and it didn't suspect "ill intent."