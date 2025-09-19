Follow live: Noah Lyles set for 200m final, three Aussies racing in 800m semis

Aaron Finch reflects on a jaw-dropping moment of Australian track and field glory from Steve Hooker at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. (0:59)

TOKYO -- The world's best sprinters return to the track on night seven at the world championships to contest the men's and women's 200m finals. There will be no Gout Gout competing, but Olympic champions Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo will be there, along with rising Jamaican star Bryan Levell.

In the women's final, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden will be looking to complete the 100m, 200m double and will contend with the likes of Shericka Jackson and Anavia Battle for gold.

Also scheduled for Friday night in Tokyo are the men's and women's 400m hurdles finals, the men's triple jump final, women's 800m semifinals, and men's 5000m heats. Plus, Australia's Mackenzie Little is in action in the women's javelin qualification.

Follow all of the action of the world championships in our live blog: