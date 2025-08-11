Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Premier Lacrosse League regular season is complete, and the playoff bracket is set.

While the Denver Outlaws, New York Atlas and Carolina Chaos had clinched their spots previously, the final weekend in Boston was the setting for the Maryland Whipsnakes, Philadelphia Waterdogs and California Redwoods to punch their tickets to the postseason tournament.

Each team gets at least one week off now, with the two top seeds -- the Outlaws and the Atlas -- earning a bye into the semifinals.

Here's more info on the bracket, including the full schedule and how to watch. Plus, top players and other stats on all six playoff teams.

Playoff bracket

THE PLAYOFF BRACKET IS SET 🏆



After the final results of the PLL regular season, here's the path to the @usbank Championship.



Who's winning it all this year? 👀 pic.twitter.com/txDBgkJo54 — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) August 10, 2025

Schedule

Aug. 23: Minneapolis, MN

E2 Maryland Whipsnakes vs. E3 Philadelphia Waterdogs | 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

W2 California Redwoods vs. W3 Carolina Chaos | 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Sept. 1: Philadelphia, PA

E1 New York Atlas vs. TBD | TBD ET, ESPN+

W1 Denver Outlaws vs. TBD | TBD ET, ESPN+

Sept. 14: Harrison, NJ

PLL U.S. Bank Championship: TBD vs. TBD

Playoff teams

E1. New York Atlas

Record: 7-3

Leading scorers:

1. A Connor Shellenberger | 46 P

2. A Jeff Teat | 40 P

3. A Xander Dickson | 24 P

Faceoff:

Trevor Baptiste | 58.9%

Goalie:

Liam Entenmann | 152 SV, 57.1 SV%

play 0:39 Connor Shellenberger's sweet goal ties things up for the Atlas Connor Shellenberger nets a goal

E2. Maryland Whipsnakes

Record: 4-6

Leading scorers:

1. A TJ Malone | 33 P

2. A Aidan Carroll | 29 P

3. M Matt Brandau | 25 P

Faceoff:

Joe Nardella | 59.8%

Goalie:

Emmet Carroll | 95 SV, 56.2 SV%

play 1:10 Whipsnakes take final playoff spot in East with win over Cannons Matt Brandau leads Maryland as it beats Boston and locks up a playoff spot.

E3. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Record: 4-6

Leading scorers:

1. A Michael Sowers | 41 P

2. A Kieran McArdle | 31 P

T3. M Jack Hannah | 17 P

T3. M Connor Kelly | 17 P

Faceoff:

Alec Stathakis | 52.8%

Goalie:

Matt DeLuca | 71 SV, 54.2 SV%

play 0:42 Philly's CJ Kirst nets an unbelievable behind-the-back goal Philly Waterdogs attackman CJ Kirst scores a must-see goal against the New York Atlas.

W1. Denver Outlaws

Record: 7-3

Leading scorers:

1. A Pat Kavanagh | 37 P

2. A Brennan O'Neill | 34 P

3. M Jared Bernhardt | 22 P

Faceoff:

Luke Wierman | 52.2%

Goalie:

Logan McNaney | 109 SV, 58.3 SV%

play 1:13 Outlaws clinch No. 1 seed in the West with win The Outlaws squeak out a 13-12 win against Atlas and clinch the one seed in the West.

W2. California Redwoods

Record: 5-5

Leading scorers:

1. A Chris Kavanagh | 37 P

2. A Dylan Molloy | 32 P

3. M Andrew McAdorey | 24 P

Faceoff:

TD Ierlan | 60.5%

Goalie:

Chayse Ierlan | 119 SV, 49.6 SV%

play 1:14 Redwoods clinch playoff spot with win over Cannons California clinches the last playoff spot with a win over Boston.

W3. Carolina Chaos

Record: 5-5

Leading scorers:

1. A Jackson Eicher | 28 P

2. A Owen Hiltz | 27 P

3. M Ross Scott | 20 P

Faceoff:

Justin Inacio | 60.9%

Goalie:

Blaze Riorden | 149 SV, 57.3 SV%