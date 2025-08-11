The 2025 Premier Lacrosse League regular season is complete, and the playoff bracket is set.
While the Denver Outlaws, New York Atlas and Carolina Chaos had clinched their spots previously, the final weekend in Boston was the setting for the Maryland Whipsnakes, Philadelphia Waterdogs and California Redwoods to punch their tickets to the postseason tournament.
Each team gets at least one week off now, with the two top seeds -- the Outlaws and the Atlas -- earning a bye into the semifinals.
Here's more info on the bracket, including the full schedule and how to watch. Plus, top players and other stats on all six playoff teams.
Playoff bracket
Schedule
Aug. 23: Minneapolis, MN
E2 Maryland Whipsnakes vs. E3 Philadelphia Waterdogs | 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
W2 California Redwoods vs. W3 Carolina Chaos | 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Sept. 1: Philadelphia, PA
E1 New York Atlas vs. TBD | TBD ET, ESPN+
W1 Denver Outlaws vs. TBD | TBD ET, ESPN+
Sept. 14: Harrison, NJ
PLL U.S. Bank Championship: TBD vs. TBD
Playoff teams
E1. New York Atlas
Record: 7-3
Leading scorers:
1. A Connor Shellenberger | 46 P
2. A Jeff Teat | 40 P
3. A Xander Dickson | 24 P
Faceoff:
Trevor Baptiste | 58.9%
Goalie:
Liam Entenmann | 152 SV, 57.1 SV%
Connor Shellenberger nets a goal
E2. Maryland Whipsnakes
Record: 4-6
Leading scorers:
1. A TJ Malone | 33 P
2. A Aidan Carroll | 29 P
3. M Matt Brandau | 25 P
Faceoff:
Joe Nardella | 59.8%
Goalie:
Emmet Carroll | 95 SV, 56.2 SV%
Matt Brandau leads Maryland as it beats Boston and locks up a playoff spot.
E3. Philadelphia Waterdogs
Record: 4-6
Leading scorers:
1. A Michael Sowers | 41 P
2. A Kieran McArdle | 31 P
T3. M Jack Hannah | 17 P
T3. M Connor Kelly | 17 P
Faceoff:
Alec Stathakis | 52.8%
Goalie:
Matt DeLuca | 71 SV, 54.2 SV%
Philly Waterdogs attackman CJ Kirst scores a must-see goal against the New York Atlas.
W1. Denver Outlaws
Record: 7-3
Leading scorers:
1. A Pat Kavanagh | 37 P
2. A Brennan O'Neill | 34 P
3. M Jared Bernhardt | 22 P
Faceoff:
Luke Wierman | 52.2%
Goalie:
Logan McNaney | 109 SV, 58.3 SV%
The Outlaws squeak out a 13-12 win against Atlas and clinch the one seed in the West.
W2. California Redwoods
Record: 5-5
Leading scorers:
1. A Chris Kavanagh | 37 P
2. A Dylan Molloy | 32 P
3. M Andrew McAdorey | 24 P
Faceoff:
TD Ierlan | 60.5%
Goalie:
Chayse Ierlan | 119 SV, 49.6 SV%
California clinches the last playoff spot with a win over Boston.
W3. Carolina Chaos
Record: 5-5
Leading scorers:
1. A Jackson Eicher | 28 P
2. A Owen Hiltz | 27 P
3. M Ross Scott | 20 P
Faceoff:
Justin Inacio | 60.9%
Goalie:
Blaze Riorden | 149 SV, 57.3 SV%
The Chaos complete another comeback and clinch a playoff spot with their win over the Outlaws.