Dennis' overtime 2-pointer lifts Redwoods past Chaos

Open Extended Reactions

SPRINGFIELD, Va. -- Romar Dennis scored a game-winning two-point goal with about 40 seconds left in overtime to give the California Redwoods a 23-21 victory over the Carolina Chaos in the Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series on Sunday.

Aidan Danenza led the offensive attack for the Redwoods (2-0), finishing with a game-high six goals including two two-pointers. Andrew McAdorey contributed two goals and three assists, while Mikey Boehm had four goals and Dylan Malloy added three goals and an assist. Josh Balcarcel and Brian Tevlin each scored once, and goaltender Matt Knote made 15 saves in the win.

The loss overshadowed a historic performance from Carolina goaltender Austin Kaut, who set a Championship Series single-game record with 25 saves. The previous record of 18 was shared by three players. Offensively for the Chaos (0-2), Shane Knobloch had four goals and an assist, and Jackson Eicher had five goals including a two-pointer plus an assist in his tournament debut. Charlie Bertrand and Cole Williams each scored twice for Carolina.

Carolina forced overtime when Chris Aslanian scored a two-point goal with just over a minute remaining in regulation to tie the game at 19. The teams traded goals in the four-minute overtime period, with a Christian Scarpello goal for the Chaos being answered by Balcarcel for the Redwoods. Eicher gave Carolina a 21-20 lead before McAdorey tied it again. Following a Chaos turnover, Dennis collected a loose ball and fired from behind the arc for the decisive score, securing California's undefeated start to the tournament.

Up next: The Redwoods face the New York Atlas on Friday at 8 p.m. ET, and the Chaos take on the Denver Outlaws on Thursday at 6 p.m.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.