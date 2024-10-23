Open Extended Reactions

Former "Malcolm in the Middle" actor Frankie Muniz is taking the next step in his racing career by landing a full-time seat in the NASCAR Truck Series for 2025.

Muniz will drive in the No. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing, the team announced Tuesday.

"I don't want to say it's a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever," Muniz told People. "... I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to try NASCAR. I wanted to do it. I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it's not something I necessarily thought that I'd ever get the opportunity to do."

Muniz, 38, has competed in two Xfinity Series races and two Trucks races in 2024. His best finish was in 29th in the Trucks race at Kansas on Sept. 27.

He is scheduled to race in Saturday's Trucks race in Miami.

"I want people to know that I've literally dedicated my life to this," he told People. "You know what I mean? I love it. When I'm not in the race car, I'm thinking about being in the race car. I'm training, I'm in the simulator at Ford. ... I'm going to just be as prepared as humanly possible."

Muniz has dabbled in racing at various levels over the past 20 years and competed full time in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023, finishing fourth in the season standings after recording one top-five and 11 top-10s.

"We're thrilled to welcome Frankie to our team full-time and to expand our relationship with Ford Performance," team owner Josh Reaume said in a statement. "Their support has been invaluable, and we believe that with Frankie's passion and our collective momentum from this year, we can make significant strides in the upcoming season."