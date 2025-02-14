Open Extended Reactions

With the threat of rain looming, NASCAR moved up the start time one hour for Sunday's Daytona 500 to 1:30 p.m. ET.

Chase Briscoe will start from the pole -- a first for a Toyota driver -- while former Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric qualified second in a Ford for Team Penske.

Denny Hamlin will try to win his fourth Daytona 500, and defending race winner William Byron goes for a repeat, with 2024 NASCAR champion Joey Logano also among the star drivers in the field for the "The Great American Race" at Daytona International Speedway.

Due to increased security measures, Daytona International Speedway encouraged all fans to arrive early for the event. The speedway will open parking lots at 6 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.