Shelton Henderson, one of the top-10 small forwards in the 2025 class, announced his commitment to Duke on Saturday, choosing the Blue Devils over Texas and Louisville.

Henderson is the fourth top-35 commitment for Duke in the senior class, giving the Blue Devils the inside track to the No. 1 recruiting class in the country with the early signing period approaching. He visited Durham a couple of times this fall, taking an official visit in September and then returning for the school's Countdown to Craziness festivities.

"I chose Duke because they believe in me and they have such a great atmosphere and history," Henderson told ESPN. "It was easy to fall in love with their pipeline of sending people to the NBA. I think I could be one of the next to join and they could help me get there."

Duke turned up the heat on Henderson in June after extending a scholarship offer following impressive performances on the Nike EYBL circuit and during USA Basketball trials. Scheyer and assistant coach Jai Lucas made him a priority throughout the summer.

"To be a Blue Devil is going to be such a surreal feeling for me because it has been my dream school since I started watching basketball," Henderson said. "I also think it means that my hard work is paying off and the hours in the gym are showing."

A powerfully built 6-foot-6 small forward from Bellaire High School (Texas), Henderson is ranked No. 30 in the ESPN 100 for the 2025 class. He earned a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup over the summer, averaging 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in six games off the bench. Henderson also averaged 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds on the EYBL circuit in the spring and 14.7 points and 4.6 rebounds at the Nike Peach Jam in July.

Henderson is a versatile player with a high basketball IQ. He could fit and function anywhere from an off-guard to a power forward. He brings a toughness to the court, especially on the defensive end. He has demonstrated the ability to switch onto small and quicker players while using strength to play post defense. He's a good off-ball cutter and rebounder. What makes him special is that he understands he doesn't have to score to be impactful.

Duke now has four of the top 35 prospects in the senior class, with all four committing in the past three weeks. No. 2-ranked Cameron Boozer and his twin brother, five-star point guard Cayden Boozer, announced for the Blue Devils in mid-October, with four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia following just over one week ago.

The Blue Devils have also been heavily involved with top-five recruit Nate Ament, while elite 2026 forward Miikka Muurinen could be an option if he chooses to reclassify up a year.