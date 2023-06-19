Super -- Not So Super -- Rugby Pacific: The Crusaders vulnerable? Unlikely

The 2023 Super Rugby Pacific finalists have been decided, with the Chiefs to host the Crusaders in a competition decider that pits the two best teams of the season against one another.

The weekend's semifinals certainly stayed true to the tournament's playoff history, too, with the Brumbies unable to break Australia's collective duck in finals games in New Zealand. The Blues, meanwhile, discovered that, yes, some things are just not possible - and beating the Crusaders in Christchurch in the postseason might just be one of them.

Read on as we review some of the Super - And Not So Super - action from the weekend.

SUPER

RUTHLESS CRUSADERS CRUSH BLUES

Who said the Crusaders were vulnerable? We may have been so bold to suggest so, but we were rightly made to look like fools when the kings of Super Rugby blew the Blues off the paddock in Christchurch on Friday.

The Crusaders' 52-15 thrashing of their rivals from the north will go down as one of the great playoff wins, not just because of the fact they did it while missing a swathe of frontline All Blacks, but more so the bludgeoning brilliance of its nature.

As one classic Nick Cummins' quote goes, the Blues were like the boy who fell out of the tree - they were just never in it.

Right from the outset the Crusaders' defence engulfed the Blues from the outside in, the umbrella-like, rush approach ensuring the visitors' dangerous outside backs did not see any ball. Their big forwards, meanwhile, were rattled in tight as they attempted tip-on passes in heavy traffic that either hit the deck or were well behind their intended recipient, resulting in a mistake.

Then, when the hosts got down inside the Blues' 22, they struck almost immediately, with Braydon Ennor and Leicester Fainga'anuku both crossing inside 12 minutes. On both occasions, Blues and All Blacks winger Mark Telea was badly exposed in defence, but such was the momentum that the Crusaders had built through the middle of the park that the flyer could not solely be blamed for the opening two tries.