Jones names co-captains for Wallabies squad

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has named a 34-man squad for the upcoming Rugby Championship with Michael Hooper and James Slipper sharing the captaincy.

It is the first time the Wallabies have ever installed co-captains, with Jones looking to their leadership ahead of a tough campaign.

"Michael and James are both world class players, strong leaders and embody what it means to be a Wallaby," Jones said.

"They have worked hard with the leadership group since January, and it will be important they continue to have strong support from the players around them.

"Getting selected in the squad is just the start, we've got to build the team now and that will require hard work and getting a little bit more out of everyone involved."

Jones named eight uncapped players, with Melbourne Rebels pair Carter Gordon and Josh Kemeny rewarded, along with Reds front rowers Matt Faessler and Zane Nonggorr.

Brumbies teammates Tom Hooper and Ryan Lonergan, as well as NSW Waratahs flyer and former Australia Sevens representative Dylan Pietsch have all earned call-ups.

Richie Arnold is the final uncapped player in the squad, joining the group just over a week after winning the Top 14 with Stade Toulouse in France.

Forwards

Allan Alaalatoa (29, ACT Brumbies, 64 Tests) Richie Arnold (32, Stade Toulousain, uncapped) Matt Faessler (24, Queensland Reds, uncapped) Nick Frost (23, ACT Brumbies, 9 Tests) Matt Gibbon (28, Melbourne Rebels, 5 Tests) Jed Holloway (30, NSW Waratahs, 10 Tests) Michael Hooper (co-captain) (31, NSW Waratahs, 124 Tests) Tom Hooper (22, ACT Brumbies, uncapped) Rob Leota (26, Melbourne Rebels, 13 Tests) Fraser McReight (24, Queensland Reds, 10 Tests) Zane Nonggorr (22, Queensland Reds, uncapped) David Porecki (30, NSW Waratahs, 10 Tests) Pete Samu (31, ACT Brumbies, 32 Tests) Will Skelton (31, La Rochelle, 24 Tests) James Slipper (co-captain) (34, ACT Brumbies, 127 Tests) Taniela Tupou (27, Queensland Reds, 47 Tests) Jordan Uelese (26, Melbourne Rebels, 15 Tests) Rob Valetini (24, ACT Brumbies, 30 Tests)

Backs

Quade Cooper (35, Kintetsu Liners, 76 Tests) Lalakai Foketi (28, NSW Waratahs, 5 Tests) Carter Gordon (22, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped) Reece Hodge (28, Melbourne Rebels, 54 Tests) Len Ikitau (24, ACT Brumbies, 26 Tests) Marika Koroibete (30, Saitama Wild Knights, 51 Tests) Ryan Lonergan (25, ACT Brumbies, uncapped) Tate McDermott (24, Queensland Reds, 21 Tests) Mark Nawaqanitawase (22, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests) Izaia Perese (26, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests) Suliasi Vunivalu (27, Queensland Reds, 1 Test) Nic White (33, ACT Brumbies, 59 Tests) Tom Wright (26, ACT Brumbies, 23 Tests)

Utility

Ben Donaldson (23, NSW Waratahs, 2 Tests) Josh Kemeny (24, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped) Dylan Pietsch (25, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)

Rehab Group

Angus Bell (22, NSW Waratahs, 20 Tests) Langi Gleeson (21, NSW Waratahs, 3 Tests) Andrew Kellaway (27, Melbourne Rebels, 21 Tests) Samu Kerevi (29, Urayasu D-Rocks, 41 Tests) Jordan Petaia (23, Queensland Reds, 25 Tests) Matt Philip (29, Melbourne Rebels, 27 Tests)