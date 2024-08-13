Rugby Championship R2 preview: Lineups, team news, predictions

The Rugby Championship returned with a bang last weekend as the Springboks flexed their world champion credentials and the Pumas created another memorable moment in the history of Argentine rugby.

The South Americans' shock upset of the All Blacks has certainly created a stir in New Zealand, with Scott Robertson now fully aware that there is a different kind of coaching heat in the top job compared with Super Rugby.

As for the Wallabies, well, it might be a long old tournament as Joe Schmidt works out which of his players can mix it with the big boys of Test rugby. On the evidence of the weekend, he has only a few.

Read on as we bring you the latest team news below and look ahead to the Round 2 clashes.

Saturday, August 17

New Zealand vs. Argentina, Eden Park, Auckland, 5.05pm AEST [7.05pm NZT, 9.05am RSA, 4.05am ARG]

Australia vs. South Africa, Optus Stadium, Perth, 7.45pm AEST [9.05pm NZ, 11.05am SA, 6.05am ARG]

South Africa: 15-Aphelele Fassi, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Lukhanyo Am, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Morne van den Berg, 8-Elrigh Louw, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Marco van Staden, 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Salmaan Moerat, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Johan Grobbelaar, 1-Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Eben Etzebeth, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Grant Williams, 22-Manie Libbok, 23-Handre Pollard.

Team news: South Africa have made 10 changes to their starting line-up for the Rugby Championship Test with Australia in Perth on Saturday, including first starts for scrumhalf Morne van den Berg and lock Ruan Nortje.

Aphelele Fassi comes in at fullback, part of a back three that also includes Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi. Jesse Kriel keeps his place at outside centre and will partner Lukhanyo Am, who gets a rare run in the number 12 jersey.

Young flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 22, retains his place after an impressive display and there will be a first start for Van den Berg at scrumhalf.

Prediction: Boks by 10.