All Blacks scrum-half Cam Roigard will play his first Test of the year while Peter Lakai and Ruben Love should make their international debuts on Saturday after they were included in the matchday squad to take on Japan in Yokohama.

Roigard shone in the pool stage at the World Cup last year but has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury early in the Super Rugby Pacific season in March.

Now fit, the 23-year-old will pair up with fly-half Damian McKenzie to run the backline against the Brave Blossoms in a starting team featuring only four players that ran out to face Australia in the final match of the Rugby Championship.

Patrick Tuipulotu will captain the side for the first time in place of fellow lock Scott Barrett, while loosehead prop Pasilio Tosi will make his first start in his fourth test.

Stephen Perofeta, who has also been sidelined by injury, gets his chance to start at fullback in the rare absence of all three Barrett brothers.

Cam Roigard will play his first Test since last year's Rugby World Cup when the All Blacks face Japan in Yokohama on Saturday Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Outside back Love earned his All Blacks call-up with an outstanding season in Super Rugby but a thigh injury scuppered his chances of making his debut at the back end of the Rugby Championship.

His Hurricanes team mate Lakai, who was also named on the bench, was a late addition to the squad after injuries to loose forwards Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson and Dalton Papali'i ruled them out of the tour.

"The energy in the group as we kick off this tour is exciting to see," coach Scott Robertson said in a news release. "We will bring that energy when we face the Brave Blossoms on Saturday as we know that Japan will play a fast, attacking game.

"We are all thrilled for Ruben and Peter who will get their chance to make their mark on the black jersey for the first time, and for Stephen and Cam who have both worked hard to make their return from injury.

"Congratulations also to Patrick for being named as All Blacks captain. Pat has great mana, leadership and experience; it's a proud moment for him and his (family)."

After taking on Eddie Jones's Japan, the All Blacks face England, Ireland, France and Italy in successive weeks in November.

NEW ZEALAND: Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Tele'a, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard, Wallace Sititi, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), Sam Darry, Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: George Bell, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Peter Lakai, TJ Perenara, David Havili, Ruben Love