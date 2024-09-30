Open Extended Reactions

England began their WXVI defence with a comfortable win over the United States on Sunday. Getty

England earned a dominant 61-21 win over the United States in their WXVI opener on Sunday in Canada.

The win featured nine tries for England and extended their winning streak to 18 games ahead of next year's home World Cup.

John Mitchell's side scored first-half tries, with full-back Ellie Kildunne scoring twice. Georgia Brock scored on her first start for England before captain Alex Matthews scored the fourth. Bo Westcombe-Evans scored on her debut in the second half to effectively seal the game for England.

U.S. captain Kate Zackary scored her side's third try to reduce the deficit but a late flourish saw England finish as comfortable winners.

"We were keen to get started, we probably let ourselves own with the basics early in the game and in the middle but we finished with a lot of satisfaction," Mitchell said after the game.

England, who are the defending champions, face New Zealand on Sunday in their next game in the tournament. Mitchell's side romped to a 24-12 win when these two teams clashed at Twickenham earlier this month.