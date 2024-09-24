Open Extended Reactions

England are set to appoint Joe El-Abd as the team's new defence coach. Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

England are set to turn to Joe El-Abd as their new defence coach, a source confirmed to ESPN.

El-Abd is head coach at Pro D2 side Oyonnax in France and the agreement to join Steve Borthwick's backroom staff is subject to agreeing compensation and final contract details.

El-Abd, 44, will step into the void left by Felix Jones, who handed in his notice in August. Jones has a 12-month notice period with the RFU, and it remains to be seen if he sees that out.

The El-Abd appointment -- someone who has known Borthwick since their playing days in the West Country -- is another piece in the jigsaw as Borthwick rebuilds his coaching team.

Alex Walters, the head of strength and conditioning, announced his departure to join Ireland in August, and news of Jones' resignation came soon after.

England start their autumn internationals schedule against New Zealand on Nov. 2 before matches against Australia, South Africa and Japan.