Open Extended Reactions

Dan Tobin was the head of performance at Gloucester Rugby. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images

England's men's rugby team have bolstered their backroom staff with the recruitment of Gloucester's head of performance Dan Tobin.

Tobin joins as a strength and conditioning coach. The news comes after head of strength and conditioning Aled Walters left his role with England to join Ireland.

Steve Borthwick will be looking to recruit other roles ahead of the autumn internationals with Walters' replacement high up the list while England will also be looking for a new coach to join the back room staff after Felix Jones handed in his notice.

Tobin brings experience from Leinster and the Dublin GAA senior football team to England, alongside his eight years at Gloucester.

"We are very pleased to be welcoming Dan to the coaching team and excited to see the impact he'll make," Borthwick said.

"Dan is an outstanding S&C coach, who has a wealth of rugby experience and a proven track record in maximising the physical performance of his players and helping them reach their full potential."

Tobin added: "I feel honoured to be joining England and to be working with such a talented group of players and coaches.

"I'm excited by the progress the team has made over the last 12 months and I look forward to contributing to its success."