Women's Six Nations Week 1: Best moments as Red Roses off to great start

The Red Roses got off to a rampant start to the Women's Six Nations on Sunday. Nathan Stirk - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

Kicking off perhaps the biggest year in women's rugby history, the Women's Six Nations got underway this weekend with two fascinating games on Saturday followed by a familiar England rout on Sunday.

Here's everything that happened on the much-anticipated opening round.

TOP STORY: So far, so good for Red Roses

This is a pivotal year for England, who will host the Women's Rugby World Cup later this summer, and every game until then will be a potential banana skin for John Mitchell's side.

Women's Six Nations 2025 P W B +/- Pts 1 - England 1 1 1 33 5 2 - France 1 1 0 12 4 3 - Scotland 1 1 0 3 4 4 - Wales 1 0 1 -3 1 5 - Ireland 1 0 0 -12 0 6 - Italy 0 0 0 -33 0

Under that guise, Sunday's 38-5 victory against Italy will go down as a clear success and set a tone for their latest title defence.

There will be improvements that Mitchell and his staff can point to. For example, most of those 38 points were scored in an incredibly one-sided first half before their momentum ground to a near-halt in the second period.

Mitchell warned his side at the end that they must not take their places at the World Cup for granted, that everyone will have to prove themselves this year if they are to win a starting spot for the tournament. -- Connor O'Halloran

Round 1 scores

Ireland 15-27 France

France have been the perennial second-best side in this competition in recent years, with five straight runners-up finishes. The task for head coaches Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz is to knock England off their perch.

France made tough work of Ireland, who seized advantage of Gabrielle Vernier's second-half 20-minute red card for a high tackle and scored two tries, closing the gap to within two points with less than 15 minutes to go.

But France looked imperious in the final quarter and did enough to earn a 27-15 win.

Scotland 24-21 Wales

Scotland got their tournament off to a positive start, but they did so in nail-biting fashion against Wales.

Wales took the lead inside five minutes, and Scotland had to work twice as hard to reel them back in after seeing two tries ruled out by the TMO. The officiating team were in action again later on, showing two red cards -- one for Wales' Georgia Evans, a second yellow, after a high tackle and another to Scotland's Evie Gallagher for a dangerous clearout.

Scotland managed to get the better of Wales, though. Sarah Bonar, Emma Orr and Leah Bartlett scored tries that helped the hosts to a tough-fought victory.

England 38-5 Italy

England climbed to the top of the Women's Six Nations table with a convincing win over Italy at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Coach John Mitchell gave valuable playing time to some of his less experienced players including a new look back three of Claudia MacDonald Mia Venner and Emma Sing.

It worked well from the onset: Venner opened the scoring after three minutes as England rolled forward with relative ease and Emily Scarratt added a second three minutes later. England went on to score three more tries, including a penalty try after Italy illegally disrupted a rolling maul.

Best moments:

Sarah Bern rocks the house

England prop Sarah Bern gave a great performance on the pitch. She did well off it, too.

Mor­gane Bourgeois' delightful run

France's excellent performance in the final stages was embodied by a marauding run from Mor­gane Bourgeois, finished off by replacement Emilie Boulard.

The try that came from nowhere

Up next in Round 2:

France vs. Scotland

When: Saturday, 1 p.m. GMT

Where: Stade Marcel Deflandre, La Rochelle

Wales vs. England

Time: Saturday, 4.45 p.m. GMT

Where: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Italy vs. Ireland

Time: Sunday, 3 p.m. BST

Where: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma

