England 38-5 Italy: Red Roses coach warns squad despite huge win

YORK, England -- England coach John Mitchell has reminded his players that nobody is guaranteed a place in his squad ahead of this year's Women's Rugby World Cup after the Red Roses kicked off their season with a 38-5 win over Italy.

The bonus-point win puts England at the top of the Six Nations table after the opening round in their bid for a seventh-straight title.

However, the main prize for Mitchell's group this year is a home World Cup and the head coach took the opportunity to blood some fresh talent against Italy, reminding his players that nobody's spot is certain.

"We're trying to give everyone purpose in [2025]," Mitchell said.

"We want to create competition for places. There's no guarantees. When we get to August, September, we're not guaranteed people standing.

"So everyone has to be ready and the thing is, by backing everyone and giving people the opportunity in their positions allows us to be able to build a connection and a cohesion that is going to hold us in good stead."

A fresh back-three of Claudia MacDonald, Mia Venner and Emma Sing proved they have plenty of attacking flair, especially in the first half, but England were asked plenty of questions in the second half, scoring just one try.

Rosie Galligan was dominant with ball in hand, while her second-row partner Lilli Ives Campion made her first Test start and more than held her own.

May Campbell, a standout for Saracens this season, won her first cap off the bench, as did Jade Shekells and Flo Robinson.

In an effort to give players clarity and make his rotations as clean as possible, Mitchell said he has told all his players their roles for the opening two weeks of the Six Nations.

"Our girls know exactly who's playing next week. We've known all our roles for the first two weeks of the competition," Mitchell said.

"We're well planned, it reduces anxiety, creates clarity. Everyone knows where to stand and we just try and get better individually and collectively.

"It'd be stupid not to plan with what's ahead in the year. For me, a lot of thoughts have gone into this and we'll be a better group for making sure that everyone has purpose and ultimately today we've got started.

"The Red Roses don't sit still; they'll keep pushing each other."

