Women's Six Nations: Four uncapped players named in Red Roses squad

Open Extended Reactions

Zoe Aldcroft succeeded Marlie Packer as England captain in January. David Rogers/Getty Images

England head coach John Mitchell has named four uncapped players in a 37-strong squad as the Red Roses seek to win a seventh consecutive Women's Six Nations title.

Mitchell's squad, which is headlined by new captain Zoe Aldcroft and World Rugby player of the year Ellie Kildunne, are heavy favourites to retain their title ahead of the country's hosting of the Women's Rugby World Cup in the summer.

The Red Roses squad may be littered with star names, but Mitchell found space for the previously uncapped Abi Burton, Charlotte Fray, Flo Robinson and Jade Shekells.

"We have selected a really exciting mix of players and a squad with great depth," Mitchell said in a statement. "Depth provides healthy competition as we look to evolve our combinations.

"It will be really good to get everyone together; this is an important week to refocus and get everyone on the same page as quickly as we can."

England begin their campaign against Italy on Sunday.

England squad:

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft, Lark Atkin-Davies, Sarah Beckett, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman, Georgia Brock, Abi Burton, May Campbell, Mackenzie Carson, Kelsey Clifford, Amy Cokayne, Maddie Feaunati, Charlotte Fray, Rosie Galligan, Lilli Ives Campion, Sadia Kabeya, Alex Matthews, Maud Muir, Marlie Packer, Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward

Backs: Holly Aitchison, Jess Breach, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Tatyana Heard, Natasha Hunt, Megan Jones, Ellie Kildunne, Claudia MacDonald, Lucy Packer, Flo Robinson, Helena Rowland, Emily Scarratt, Jade Shekells, Emma Sing, Mia Venner

- Women's Six Nations: Full fixture list