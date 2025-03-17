Super Rugby Pacific boss Jack Mesley tells the ESPN Scrum Reset team that he is keen to bring back "Super Round" -- possibly staging the event in Fiji. (1:24)

Super Rugby Pacific [SRP] administrators are keen to revive the "Super Round" concept that was previously staged in Melbourne, but in what would be a bold and hugely popular move the event could be set for a shift to Fiji.

A report in Fiji last week raised the prospect of a "Bula Round", and speaking on the ESPN Scrum Reset podcast on Monday, SRP chief executive Jack Mesley confirmed conversations were happening to see if the idea could become a reality.

The concept sees all matches in a single round being played at the same venue over three days.

"I certainly hope so. How good would it be? It would be awesome... it's a really special event day up there in Fiji," Mesley told ESPN when asked whether there was a chance the concept would return.

"And yeah, we are investigating it. I'm certainly keen to bring back Super Round. And we're having a number of discussions with different territories about that. And Fiji is certainly one of them.

"I think it'd be a great road trip for rugby fans to go out there and see a weekend of Super Rugby and get a great cultural experience and tie it on to a couple of days on the islands or in Nadi and have a holiday. Logistically, there would have to be a hell of a lot going into it."

Fijian Drua have been the standout success story of Super Rugby Pacific, which is now into its fourth season but first as an 11-team competition, with the Pacific islanders playing in front of sell-out crowds at home in Lautoka and Suva.

No other atmosphere in Super Rugby Pacific comes close to that at a Drua home game, with merchandise sales and television ratings surging in Fiji since the team's inclusion in 2022.

Pushed on whether those logistical limitations - there is currently no stadium equipped with the requisite lights for evening matches, while changing rooms and training facilities would also likely need to be upgraded - would prove too great of an obstacle to overcome, Mesley said he was optimistic solutions could be found.

Fijian Drua have the best fans in Super Rugby Pacific, making a 'Bula Round' in the islands an attractive proposition Pita Simpson/Getty Images

"Yeah, I think it is possible [but] it would require some infrastructure," Mesley continued. "So the discussions we're having up there are also about the infrastructure that would need to be to enable that. So things like lights in Nadi, Lautoka, to enable night games, because if you're playing five games in a weekend [you'll need to play at night]; air conditioned change rooms to enable double-headers; those types of things we would definitely need.

"But yeah, we're investigating all those things because I think the Drua are a really integral part of our competition, a real point of difference from us to other competitions, and to get as many people out there to see what it's like would be excellent."

