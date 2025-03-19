There were blowouts and results that went down to the wire last week, will it be the same in Round 6?
Kicking off on Friday, Moana will be hosting the ladder-leading Chiefs before old rivals the Blues and Crusaders face-off in Auckland and the weekend is rounded out in Perth with the Drua taking on the Force.
Meanwhile the injury ward keeps growing, read on for all lineups, tips and injury updates.
Good luck with your tips. Haven't got a tipping comp together yet? Don't worry, you've still got plenty of time, join ESPN Footytips today!
Friday, March 21
Moana Pasifika vs. Chiefs
Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe, 5:05pm (AEDT)
Moana: William Havili, Losi Filipo, Pepesana Patafilo, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Kyren Taumoefolau, Patrick Pellegrini, Jonathan Taumateine, Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa, Miracle Faillagi, Ola Tauelangi, Allan Craig, Tom Savage, Sione Mafile'o, Millenium Sanerivi, Abraham Pole. Replacements: Sama Malolo, Tito Tuipulotu, Chris Apoua, Michael Curry, Semisi Paea, Melani Matavao, Tevita Ofa, Tuna Tuitama
Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson, Emoni Narawa, Daniel Rona, Gideon Wrampling, Leory Carter, Damian McKeznie, Xavier Roe, Luke Jacobson, Kaylum Boshier, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vai'I, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Reuben O'Neill, Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit. Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross, Sione Ahio, James Thompson, Jahrome Brown, Cortez Ratima, Josh Jacomb, Quinn Tupaea
Officials: Marcus Playle; Assistant Referees: Angus Mabey, Fraser Hannon; TMO: Shane McDermott
Prediction: Moana will be counting the cost of their shock win over the Hurricanes as they trot out a side without their inspirational leader Ardie Savea. It's definitely given their hopes of toppling the table-topping Chiefs a massive blow as the visitors ring in a fresh front row for the challenge. While the Chiefs have given some star names a rest, the changed up side will make a statement against a injury-hit Moana. Chiefs by 15
Top Fantasy pick: It's always hard to look past Damian McKenzie, but if you looking to bolster your backrow Samipeni Finau will earn you some points.
Odds [tab.com.au]: Moana $5.20, +14.5 $1.87; Chiefs $1.14, -14.5 $1.87
Saturday, March 22
Highlanders vs. Queensland Reds
Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 2:35pm (AEDT)
Highlanders: Finn Hurley, Caleb Tangitau, Taniela Tele'a, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Taine Robinson, Nathan Hastie, Nikora Broughton, Veveni Lasaqa, Sean Withy, Mitch Dunshea, TK Howden, Saula Ma'u, Soane Vikena, Ethan de Groot. Replacements: Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Fabian Holland, Will Stodart, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Sam Gilbert
Reds: Heremaia Murray, Lachie Anderson, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Tim Ryan, Tom Lyngh, Kalanai Thomas, Harry Wilson, John Bryant, Seru Uru, Angus Blyth, Josh Canham, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Asiata, Sef Fa'agase. Replacements: George Blake, Alex Hodgman, Massimo De Lutiis, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Joe Brial, Louis Werchon, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Dre Pakeho.
Officials: Damon Murphy; Assistant Referees: Matt Kellahan, Jeremy Markey; TMO: Brett Cronan
Prediction: Off the back of a big win over their Aussie rivals, the Reds will head to Dunedin with a spring in their step knowing they have a strong chance of taking down their Kiwi rivals. The return of Thomas Umaga-Jensen bolsters the Highlanders' backline, so too Finn Hurley at fullback, while the Reds will be stinging with the loss of Fraser McReight in their backrow. This will be a tight one, expect it to go to the wire. Reds by 3.
Top Fantasy pick: Thomas Umaga-Jensen presents a strong option for your midfield in his return.
Odds [tab.com.au]: Highlanders $1.53, -3.5 $1.87; Reds $2.40, +3.5 $1.87
Blues vs. Crusaders
Eden Park, Auckland, 5:05pm (AEDT)
Blues: Corey Evans, Mark Tele'a, Reiko Ioane, Xavi Taele, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Sam Nock, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'I, Cam Christie, Josh Beehre, Patrick Tuipulotu, Angus Ta'avao, Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu'a. Replacements: James Mullan, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Laghlan McWhannell, Tristyn Cook, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes
Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Macca Springer, Taha Kemara, Kyle Preston, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Corey Kellow, Antonio Shalfoon, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Replacements: Ioane Moananu, George Bower, Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Ethan Blackadder, Mitchell Drummond, James O'Connor, Levi Aumua
Officials: James Doleman; Assistant Referees: Mike Winter, -Fraser Hannon; TMO: Richard Kelly
Prediction: This is going to be a big one and with Beauden Barrett sidelined it's Stephen Perofeta's first chance in the driver's seat. A problematic season for the Blues so far, this is a real make or break moment for the men from Auckland. Meanwhile the Crusaders are rolling in hot with a big win over the Force last week and a massive backline. Crusaders by 3.
Top Fantasy pick: A big match needs big match players and Will Jordan promises to bring you plenty of points.
Odds [tab.com.au]: Blues $2, +1.5 $1.85; Crusaders $1.85, -1.5 $1.90
Waratahs vs. Brumbies
Allianz Stadium, Sydney, 7:35pm (AEDT)
Waratahs: Andrew Kellaway, Tristan Reilly, Henry O'Donnell, Joey Walton, Max Jorgensen, Lawson Creighton, Teddy Wilson, Langi Gleeson, Charlie Gamble, Rob Leota, Ben Grant, Hugh Sinclair, Taniela Tupou, David Porecki, Angus Bell. Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Isaac Kailea, Daniel Botha, Feliz Kalapu, Jamie Adamson, Leafi Talataina, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed
Brumbies: Tom Wright, Andy Muirhead, Len Ikitau, Ollie Sapsford, Corey Toole, Noah Lolesio, Ryan Lonergan, Rob Valetini, Luke Reimer, Tom Hooper, Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Billy Pollard, James Slipper. Replacements: Lachlan Lonergan, Blake Schoupp, Feao Fotuiaka, Lachie Shaw, Rory Scott, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Austin Anderson
Officials: Ben O'Keeffe; Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw; TMO: Glenn Newman
Prediction: Smashed by the Reds last week and still without Joseph Sualii-Akuso, the Tahs will be up against it to end their miserable run of losses against the Brumbies, but given their unbeaten run in Sydney so far this year, they've shown they can find a way to claw out unlikely wins at home. After a strong win against the Drua last week the Brumbies welcome back Rob Valetini in a timely boost for their major derby clash. Waratahs by 2.
Top Fantasy pick: In his first game of the season Rob Valetini promises to bring plenty to the pitch.
Odds [tab.com.au]: Waratahs $2.30, +3.5 $1.90; Brumbies $1.58, -3.5 $1.85
Sunday, March 23
Western Force vs. Fijian Drua
HBF Park, Perth, 5:05pm (AEDT)
Force: Mac Grealy, Harry Potter, Sio Tomkinson, Hamish Stewart, Dylan Pietsch, Ben Donaldson, Nick White, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Carlo Tizzano, Will Harris, Darcy Swain, Jeremy Williams, Tom Robertson, Nic Dolly, Ryan Coxon. Replacements: Tom Horton, Marley Pearce, Atu Moli, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Reed Prinsep, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Reesjan Pasitoa.
Drua: Ilaisa Droasese, Ponipate Loganimasi, Iosefo Masi, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Taniela Rakuro, Caleb Muntz, Simione Kuruvoli, Meli Derenalagi, Elia Canakaivata, Etonia Waqa, Isoa Nasilasila, Mesake Vocevoce, Tevita Ikanivere, Livai Natave. Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Haereiti Hetet, Mesake Doge, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Penu Matawalu, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Vuate Karawalevu
Officials: Nic Berry; Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Jordan Kaminski; TMO: James Leckie
Prediction: Resting their big names against the Crusaders last week, the Force have brought them all back in their return home with a massive clash with the Drua ahead of them. Out-done in the second half by the Crusaders, the Force can't fizzle out if they're to put the Drua away. Meanwhile, the Drua must be wondering which rugby god they've offended with just one win from five matches. Hunting for their first win on the road in two seasons they've brought in the changes. Force by 7
Top Fantasy pick: This will be a massive clash up front, Carlo Tizzano is a workhorse and a cheap buy.
Odds [tab.com.au]: Force $1.55, -3.5 $1.87; Drua $2.35, +3.5 $1.87
Injury Ward
Brumbies
Ben O'Donnell (hamstring/ TBC), Tevita Alatini (ACL / TBC), Harry Vella (ACL / TBC), Tuaina Taii Tualima (illness, TBC), David Feliuai (concussion/ Round 7), Charlie Cale (lower back injury/ TBC)
Blues
PJ Sheck (shoulder), Zarn Sullivan (foot), Ben Ake (shoulder), Beauden Barrett (hand), Adrian Choat (knee), Taufa Funaki (shoulder), Reon Paul (shoulder), Ricky Riccitelli (chest), Ofa Tu'ungafasi (neck), Anton Segner (concussion), Sam Darry (shoulder, season), AJ Lam (leg).
Chiefs
Simon Parker (Knee, Short-term), Anton Lienert-Brown (Leg, Short-term), Josh Lord (Knee, Mid-term), Rameka Poihipi (Knee, Season), Kaleb Trask (Hamstring, Mid-term), Etene Nanai-Seturo (Hamstring, Long-term), Liam Coombes-Fabling (Knee, Mid-term), Fiti Sa, (Shoulder, Long-term), Wallace Sititi (Knee, Long-term), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Shoulder, Short-term)
Crusaders
Dom Gardiner (Hamstring/ 2 weeks), Johnny McNicholl (Hamstring/ 2-4 weeks), Ethan Blackadder (Quad/TBC), Kershawl Sykes-Martin (Knee/ 3 weeks), George Bell (Foot/season), Braydon Ennor (Hamstring/TBC), Finlay Brewis (Shoulder/season)
Fijian Drua
Selestino Ravutaumada (HIA), Epeli Momo (Knee)
Highlanders
Oliver Haig (Foot / 3 weeks ), Jonah Lowe (ACL / 1-2 weeks ), Cameron Millar (Concussion / 1-2 weeks), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Neck / 3-4 weeks), Folau Fakatava (Hamstring / 1-2 weeks), Hugh Renton (Groin / 1-2 weeks)
Hurricanes
Zach Gallagher (Achilles / TBC), Daniel Sinkinson (hamstring / round 8), Lucas Cashmore (knee / round 7), Brett Cameron (knee / season), Asafo Aumua (foot / TBC), Tyrel Lomax (ankle / round 5), Devan Flanders (ankle / round 14), Tjay Clarke (Shoulder/ round 9), Riley Higgins (Hand / round 7), Billy Proctor (Achilles / TBC)
Moana Pasifika
Ardie Savea (hamstring), James Lay (elbow), Julian Savea (knee), Lotu Inisi (hamstring), Sione Havili Talitui (ankle,) Neria Fomai (knee/season), Danny Toala (knee), Solomon Alaimalo (shoulder)
NSW Waratahs
Jake Gordon (medial ligament), Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (toe), Lalakai Foketi (groin), Fergus Lee-Warner (foot), Lucas Ripley (shoulder)
Western Force
Harry Johnson-Holmes (knee), Bayley Kuenzle (knee), Harry Hoopert (knee), Divad Palu (shoulder), Matt Proctor (shoulder), Papillon Sevele (knee)
Queensland Reds
Jock Campbell, Matt Faessler, Josh Flook, Matt Gibbon, Frankie Goldsbrough, Mason Gordon, Isaac Henry, Will McCulloch, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Liam Wright
Suspensions
Drua: Motikiai Murray (Round 9)
Blues: Hoskins Sotutu (Round 6)
All odds correct at time of publication.