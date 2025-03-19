Women's Six Nations: Five players to watch during the tournament

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Women's Six Nations gets underway on Saturday with Ireland hosting France in Belfast, before Scotland and Wales follow in Edinburgh.

Defending champions England host Italy in York on Sunday to round off week one.

With so much to look forward to, here are five players to watch out for as the tournament gets underway.

1. Ellie Kildunne

Ellie Kildunne was named World Rugby player of the year in 2024. Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

Yes, it goes without saying, but all eyes will again be on the outstanding Ellie Kildunne both in the Six Nations and World Cup this year. The explosive fullback stole the show in 2024, leading a host of metrics including tries scored, total points, meters carried, meters gained and line breaks. An explosive ball runner who can make defenders feel like they're caught in a hurricane, Kildunne is one of the game's genuine superstars.

Those performances saw her named World Rugby's women's player of the year in December and Kildunne will be looking to make a statement of intent ahead of the World Cup.

Kildunne will likely be flanked by Abby Dow and Jess Breach on the wings, making for a menacing English back three.

2. Aoife Wafer

Aoife Wafer had a standout campaign for Ireland last year. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

One of the few players not from England or New Zealand to be named in World Rugby's team of the year in 2024, Aoife Wafer is an enforcer on both sides of the ball. Still just 21 years old, the Irish back-row is dominant at the breakdown and a powerful defender.

Wafer was a standout performer in Ireland's historic win over New Zealand last year, scoring two tries. With Ireland no doubt keen to kick on this time around, look for Wafer to make an impact.

3. Marine Ménager

Marine Menager has been a consistent try-scorer for France. Fiona Goodall - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

A slick winger whose try-scoring record speaks for itself, Marine Ménager will hope to add even more to her tally in 2025. Ménager is key to France's attack and after being a standout in the last World Cup, all eyes will be on her going into the 2025 showpiece with fans hoping she can repeat those heroics.

Her first test comes in the Six Nations, with France looking to knock England off their perch and win the title for the first time since 2018.

4. Holly Aitchison

Holly Aitchison will hope to guide England to World Cup glory this year. Ryan Hiscott - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images

The England No. 10 jersey is an iconic one and with it comes great responsibility. Holly Aitchison has embraced that pressure and risen to the occasion at both club and international level.

A dynamic, quick-thinking fly-half, Aitchison has an impressive range of passes which can split open opposition defences in the blink of an eye. With England no doubt craving ruthless, clinical performances in preparation for the World Cup, Aitchison will be tasked with keeping the side moving and applying pressure at every possible moment.

5. Sophie Barrett

Sophie Barrett has been called up the the Ireland senior side. Ben Brady / Inpho

One of eight uncapped players in Ireland's squad looking to make their mark, Sophie Barrett was named the 20224 Women's Six Nations Summer Series MVP and will be tasked with stepping up this year.

Barrett adds depth to the back-row stocks and brings good form into the competition after a successful Celtic Challenge tournament with the Ireland Clovers side.