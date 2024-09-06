Scott and Jenny Hastings (left) at the 2014 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jenny Hastings, the wife of ex-Scotland rugby international Scott Hastings, has gone missing after disappearing at a wild swimming spot near Edinburgh.

Jenny was reported as having gone missing at Wardie Bay in the Firth of Forth on Tuesday afternoon.

The Hastings family statement said Jenny "struggled with her mental health" and added: "She loved the water but unfortunately, her mind was not in a place of safety."

"The Hastings family are absolutely heart broken," the statement read. "Jenny and Scott have a huge following of friends from all walks of life including those that work in the media and we ask that at this moment in time we are allowed to grieve privately with family members.

"For the time being we request that you hold off from messaging us directly and/or posting on any social media until further news. We know that you all care for us deeply and as soon as we hear any update from the police we will advise you accordingly.

"We miss our Jenny. She leaves a gaping hole in all our hearts and hope that she is returned to us safely so that we can celebrate her remarkable life."

Scott Hastings won 65 caps for Scotland. Scott and Jenny have been champions of the "Support in Mind Scotland" charity -- now called "Change Mental Health".

If you in the UK and need to talk, contact the Samaritans for free, from any telephone, on 116 123 or go to www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch to talk to a trained volunteer face to face.

For readers outside the UK, click here for the International Association for Suicide Prevention website.