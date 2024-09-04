Open Extended Reactions

Rugby Football Union (RFU) CEO Bill Sweeney said the organisation feels "deeply disappointed" by Aled Walters and Felix Jones' decisions to leave the England men's rugby team staff, but has issued his unequivocal backing of head coach Steve Borthwick.

Sweeney said the RFU is "concerned" that two high-profile members of staff have opted to leave their roles in the England setup less than a year after starting, but he has dismissed any notion their departures are because of systemic issues.

Walters was the RFU's head of strength and conditioning and is much-admired in the sport. He helped the Springboks win the 2019 Rugby World Cup and is regarded as one of the best in his field.

But, on Aug. 8, it was confirmed Walters was leaving England to take up a role with Ireland.

Then on Aug. 24, news of Jones' departure broke. It is yet to be officially communicated by the RFU, but the highly-rated coach has resigned from his position, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

"I think it's pointless to speculate on the reasons why [they are leaving]," Sweeney said on Wednesday.

"You can speculate on various different things, but no, there's been no concrete reasons given. People leave for various different reasons, but it's not appropriate to speculate whether they are personal or whatever.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

"I don't think it is an unstable environment. Again you can speculate on various things around that. The England setup is one of the best in the world. We can absolutely attract the best possible talent to come into the England setup."

The pair of departures caught the RFU cold.

Sweeney was fielding questions on their exits on the day the RFU, Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players' Association announced the new men's Professional Game Partnership (PGP) -- a deal which lasts eight-years and governs how the men's sport is run in England.

The Professional Rugby Board (PRB - made up of Premiership Rugby, RFU and RPA representatives, alongside three independent figures) will oversee the game's governance in England.

Part of the agreement will see Borthwick have the final say over the strength and conditioning of a select 25-man group. But the England men's team is currently looking for a replacement for Walters to help guide that process.

"We'll replace Aled," Sweeney said. "There will be someone else coming in on S and C for the England team. Aled wasn't part of the consideration of thinking around the enhanced EPS. We're obviously very disappointed [at Jones leaving too].

"There is huge excitement around the squad about how the team played at the back end of the Six Nations and in the summer. New Zealand was really encouraging. We've got the autumn coming up so for that to happen was massively disappointing. It came out of the blue. It was totally unexpected.

"What I can say though is that Steve has absolute 100% support from us -- from me personally and of the RFU.

"I can also say categorically he has the full support 100% of the squad. It was disappointing but these things happen. We're now focused on moving forward.

"It is very disappointing. I feel for Steve. Steve has made some choices and has brought some people in, and I feel for him at the moment."

Jones has a 12-month notice period, but Sweeney would not comment on whether he'd still be in place for the autumn internationals.

RGU boss Bill Sweeney (R) has thrown his support behind Steve Borthwick Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

"Felix is on a 12-month contract so this is a live conversation over something that has only happened relatively recently. We're still going through that discussion at the moment."

Sweeney is also hopeful Kevin Sinfield will still be part of Borthwick's coaching team going forward. His exact role is still ambiguous, but the RFU are confident he will stay with the team -- potentially in a part-time role -- through to the 2027 World Cup.

Regarding the new-look PGP, it is worth £33 million a year to the Gallagher Premiership clubs, but it also grants Borthwick unprecedented control over a core group of 25 selected players.

If there are any disputes over a player's individual development programme, or injury management, then Borthwick will have final say. Some directors of rugby have expressed their concern this could impact their season if country rules over club's interests.

But Premiership Rugby is adamant any instances will be few and far between where there is a clash between what England wants, and what a player's club prefers.

"Let's give you an example," Premiership Rugby rugby director Phil Winstanley said.

"If Steve said: 'You miss a Premiership final because you need an operation for the summer tour,' and it could have waited until after the tour and still be back for preseason that might be unreasonable. If we have a 20-week injury it might be different.

"We have to enter this in really good faith. This is a conversation we have had multiple times with the directors of rugby. Steve has been speaking to the directors of rugby. The simple answer is... Steve has the final say."

For the Premiership Rugby clubs, while they are receiving more funding from the deal, it has seen them potentially cede control over their star England players.

"The sole purpose of this agreement is to try and get greater collaboration and greater balance in the game," Winstanley said. "I have been around for a couple of cycles of this. The biggest difference with this one is that for the first time both sides have genuinely recognised that we have to deliver for each other.

"In previous iterations it was about who controls what, what do you give, what do you not give. This has been a genuine collaborative approach. We have had open conversations with directors of rugby. Clearly there are some concerns. That is the agreement we have outlined. It is for us and for the PRB to make it work."