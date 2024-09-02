SA Rugby apologises for Joburg haka 'mistake'

Open Extended Reactions

South Africa Rugby has issued an apology for a "simple human error" after music and pyrotechnics overshadowed the All Blacks' haka ahead of Saturday's Test against the Springboks in Johannesburg.

The national union had been accused of disrespecting the All Blacks' traditional pre-game challenge, which this week carried extra significance following the death of Maori King Kiingi Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero the Seventh, as music was played over the top of closing seconds of Kapo O Pango and fireworks were let off around Ellis Park. An Emirates Airline jet also completed its flyover ahead of schedule.

SAR chief Rian Oberholzer on Monday admitted pre-match proceedings did not go as planned, attributing the error to "timekeeping challenges".

"I apologised in person and have written to the NZRFU to formally express our regret and apologies for what occurred," Oberholzer said.

"It was never the intention to schedule any activities that would coincide with such an iconic moment of any Test match against the All Blacks. That it occurred was a result of timekeeping challenges and simple human error.

"In the confusion, the crowd's excited cheering was mistaken to have marked the conclusion of the Haka by an unsighted sound engineer who restarted the music programme. It was highly regrettable but in no way deliberate."

Oberholzer added that SAR would ensure that a similar mistake was not made again.

"We hold dear the values and traditions of the game," said Oberholzer. "The unfortunate events in no way represent any lack of respect that South African rugby holds for the significance and history of the Haka. We will ensure such errors cannot be repeated."

The Springboks finished over the top of the All Blacks to win a typically thrilling contest between the two great southern hemisphere rivals 31-27.

The pre-match entertainment errors set the stage for a dramatic 80 minutes which later saw the Television Match Official come under fire after several key incidents were overlooked.

Those included an obvious knock-on from Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi that was allowed to stand as a try and a high tackle on Springboks captain Siya Kolisi from All Blacks flanker Sam Cane, a collision that has reportedly left Kolisi with a fractured cheekbone and has ruled him out of the second Test in Cape Town.

TJ Perenara [c] leads the All Blacks' haka ahead of the Test against the Springboks in Johannesburg, August 31, 2024 PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson did not speak with referee Andrew Brace about Mbonami's try, saying New Zealand would follow the protocols and seek clarification from World Rugby referees boss Joel Jutge.

"No, I haven't had the chance to have a beer or a coffee with Mr Brace or anything around it," Robertson said.

"It is a sign of respect and a little bit of etiquette around it; there will be some emails sent and it will go through Joel Jutge.

"That is the normal process... we wait to hear back from them [World Rugby], to see their review first

"And then we pass our review on. Just so, firstly, then there's no double-ups. We will ask the question if they haven't given the answer, or cover that point.

"That's normally how we do it. So they will review, and I am sure they will come back. I feel like, you know that process could have been better."

The All Blacks must win the second Test to keep alive their hopes of a fourth straight Rugby Championship crown.