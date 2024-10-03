Naming an All Blacks northern tour squad: Keep, dump or add

Open Extended Reactions

Scott Robertson will name a 36-man squad for the All Blacks five-Test northern tour on Monday.

The All Blacks carried the same squad size for the Rugby Championship, leaving little wriggle room for selection shocks.

Robertson will embrace a degree of flexibility with a further 29 players joining the second-tier All Blacks XV, with some players to move between the two teams, while in the north.

While continuity will be the theme of Robertson's squad for Tests against Japan, England, Ireland, France and Italy changes will come in specific areas.

PROPS:

Rugby Championship squad: Ethan De Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams

Keep: Ethan De Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams

Dump:

Add:

Young, mobile, technically proficient, the All Blacks propping rotation is among their strengths. Other than Ofa Tu'ungafasi, who is somewhat on the outer, five of the All Blacks six props are under the age of 28 and, therefore, the long-term future of the front-row.

Since the lows of 2022 the All Blacks' scrum has vastly improved under Jason Ryan.

Tu'ungafasi is the sole survivor from the home series loss to Ireland.

The All Blacks have since significantly evolved their front-row, with a firm focus on mobility, ball skills and set-piece strength. With everyone fit, there is no need to alter the established mix with this tour set to be another notable experience on their belts.