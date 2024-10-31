Sam Bruce is joined by Christy Doran on the ESPN Scrum Reset podcast to preview some of the most exciting games coming up during the 2024 Autumn internationals. (2:36)

Open Extended Reactions

International rugby returns with several blockbuster Test matches in November, as the northern and southern hemisphere sides go head-to-head once more.

England and New Zealand kick things off at Twickenham on Saturday in a match that always promises drama and entertainment, before Scotland host Fiji in Edinburgh.

England had an eventful summer, with the highly publicised departures of Felix Jones and Aled Walters from the coaching set up following their tour to Japan and New Zealand. Head coach Steve Borthwick was forced to defend the team environment in the aftermath but only time will tell what the impact is on the pitch.

They will be itching to get one over the All Blacks, who they twice came up short against in July in New Zealand. While they produced two solid performances, Borthwick's side need wins to show they really are progressing and set themselves up for the Six Nations.

North of the border, Scotland kick off their campaign against Fiji on Saturday evening. Gregor Townsend's side have had a mixed year, and will look to shake off any cobwebs against Fiji before the visit of South Africa an Australia; two games which will give a true measure of where this team is at.

Here are the line-ups and key team news ahead of the game's this weekend, plus our match previews.

England vs. New Zealand

Match details: Saturday, Nov. 2 at Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London. 3.10 p.m. UK [2.10 a.m. Sunday AEST]

England: Ellis Genge, Jamie George (captain), Will Stuart, Maro Itoje, George Martin, Chandler Cunningham-South, Tom Curry, Ben Earl, Ben Spencer, Marcus Smith, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Henry Slade, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Furbank. Relacements: Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall, George Ford.

New Zealand: Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax, Scott Barrett (Captain), Tupou Vaa'i, Wallace Sititi, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea (Vice-Captain), Cortez Ratima, Beauden Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Jordie Barrett (Vice-Captain), Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele'a, Will Jordan. Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samipeni Finau, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie.

Ben Spencer will start at scrum-half for England against New Zealand Getty

Team news: England coach Steve Borthwick has opted to pick Henry Slade in the midfield, despite him only playing 55 minutes of rugby for Exeter this season after having shoulder surgery in the summer. Ben Spencer has been trusted with scrum-half duties in the absence of Alex Mitchell, who has a neck injury. Fly-half George Ford has been named on the bench after recovering from a thigh muscle tear, with Marcus Smith set to start at No. 10 as he did in both Tests against New Zealand in July.

Meanwhile, Scott Robertson has opted for Beauden Barrett at fly-half, with Damian McKenzie -- who has started the majority of All Blacks Tests this year -- dropping to the bench. Barrett made a significant impact off the bench in the second Test against England in July. Cortez Ratima will play inside him after being handed the No. 9 jersey. In the forwards, 22-year-old Wallace Sititi's breakout year continues as he starts alongside Ardie Savea and Sam Cane in the back row.

Match prediction: While this is England's first match since facing the All Blacks in July, New Zealand have a host of games under their belt since then, having played in the Rugby Championship. Previous clashes between these sides at Twickenham have been infamously close -- notably in 2022 when they played to a 25-25 draw -- so match fitness could play a part with the margins so fine. After Joe Marler's comments on Tuesday regarding the Haka, another spicy Test match can be expected. New Zealand by 3 -- James Regan

​

Scotland vs. Fiji

Match details: Saturday, Nov. 2 at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. 5.40 p.m. UK [4.40 a.m. Sunday AEST]

Scotland: Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, Zander Ferguson, Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings, Matt Ferguson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Ali Price, Adam Hastings, Duhan van de Merwe, Sione Tuipulotu (captain), Huw Jones, Darcy Graham, Kyle Rowe. Replacements: Dylan Richardson, Rory Sutherland, D'Arcy Rae, Max Williamson, Gregor Brown, Jamie Dobie, Tom Jordan, Stafford McDowall.

Fiji: Haereiti Hete, Tevita Ikanivere (captain), Samuela Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Meli Derenalagi, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz, Ponipate Loganimasi, Inia Tabuavou, Apisalome Vota, Vuate Karawalevu, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula. Replacements: Mesulame Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Jone Koroiduadua, Mesake Vocevoce, Vilive Miramira, Simi Kuruvoli, Kemu Valetini, Waqa Nalaga.

Team news: Scotland are without superstar fly-half Finn Russell for the visit of Fiji, while fullback Blair Kinghorn is also out due to the match falling outside an international window, meaning their clubs don't have to release them. However the squad remains packed with talent and experience.

Darcy Graham makes his return to the wing for the first time since the World Cup after recovering from injury. Alongside Duhan van de Merwe, Graham gives Scotland plenty of attacking prowess and both wingers will be looking to add to their impressive international try tallies. Scrumhalf Ali Price also returns to the starting side for the first time since last year's World Cup.

Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The Test scheduling has impacted Fiji, too. With it falling outside an official international break, they have only been able to draw players from Fijian Drua, meaning their UK-based players haven't been selected. Only six players from the side that lost to England in the 2023 World Cup quarterfinal will face Scotland. Kemu Valetini and Waqa Nalaga are set to make their international debuts off the bench

Match prediction: While Fiji are without many of their starting 15, they shouldn't be taken lightly by Scotland, who need to get their autumn Test series off to a strong start. Adam Hastings gets the chance to show what he can do in the absence of Russell, and it will be up to him to take control of the side and steer them through any Fijian resistance. However, expect the talent of Van de Merwe and Darcy Graham to come through and put a few points on the board for the home side. Scotland by 30 - James Regan.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.