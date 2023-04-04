It's easier to just name the Premier League managers who still have jobs: Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, Thomas Frank, Mikel Arteta, David Moyes, Marco Silva, Steve Cooper, Eddie Howe, Erik ten Hag and Gary O'Neil.

It's early April, and Chelsea's decision to fire Graham Potter after just seven months on the job makes it 13 Premier League managerial changes so far this season -- the most ever in a single campaign, by a margin of three. O'Neil, who didn't become Bournemouth's permanent manager until Nov. 27, is an old head; he has been around longer than half the managers in the league.

It's not just the Premier League, either. Bayern Munich, shockingly, cut ties with Julian Nagelsmann a week before this past weekend's title tilt against Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti could leave the club after the season to coach Brazil. Christophe Galtier's debut at Paris Saint-Germain has been mostly disastrous; he could be gone after the season. Diego Simeone has been toying with an exit from Atletico Madrid for a few years now. RB Leipzig changed coaches earlier in the season, as did Ajax. And who knows what the future holds for both AC Milan and Inter Milan.

The managerial merry-go-round is spinning faster than ever before. It launched Scott Parker from the south coast of England to the Champions League round of 16 with Club Brugge and back to his living room, all in a matter of months. With the coaching churn unlikely to stop anytime soon, I've put together a guide for all the top clubs currently looking -- or soon to be looking -- for a manager.

Looking for ...

... dressing room harmony and your best players making it onto the field?

Then may I interest you in one of the most beautiful men in world football: Zinedine Zidane?