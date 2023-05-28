Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up in Paris in 2021, was dragged into a battle with Czech Jiri Vesely before advancing in four sets, while seeds Karen Khachanov and Hubert Hurkacz also reached the second round of the French Open on Sunday.

Tsitsipas, the No. 5 seed, was made to work hard by Vesely, who is on the comeback trail following a lengthy injury absence, before winning 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7).

"I said to myself there's no chance this is going to a fifth set," Tsitsipas said. "Jiri was a difficult obstacle. He gave me a hard time and I'm happy I overcame it in such a fashion."

Khachanov beat local favorite Constant Lestienne 3-6, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3, and the 11th seed was joined in the second round by 13th seed Hurkacz, who battled past David Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off an upset by downing 20th seed Dan Evans 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.