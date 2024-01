Coco Gauff says one of her targets for 2024 is to win a medal at the Olympic games in Paris. (0:47)

First-round Australian Open action continues, with some big names set to hit centre court on Monday, including the most recent women's US Open Grand Slam champion, Coco Gauff. Two-time winner here Naomi Osaka also makes her long-awaited return to the court after taking time off to give birth to her daughter Shai, while men's third seed Daniil Medvedev is also in action.

Follow the Day 2 action from the Australian Open live here.