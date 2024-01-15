Tomas Martin Etcheverry defeats Andy Murray in straight sets during the first round of the Austrian Open. (0:42)

Andy Murray has been knocked out at the Australian Open first round after suffering a 4-6, 2-6, 2-6 straight-sets defeat to Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The former Britain No.1 pushed Etcheverry deep in an hour-long first set but the errors piled up for Murray with the Argentine comfortably taking the second set before breaking down Murray's defiance in the third to seal progress into the second-round.

Murray, who has reached the Australian Open final on five occasions, could be facing the end of his tennis career after further injuries in the past year, and the Scot appeared to be clutching his hip and thigh towards the end of the game.

It's been a disappointing start to 2024 for Murray, who was also knocked out in the first round of the Brisbane Open by Grigor Dimitrov earlier in January.