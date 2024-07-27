Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- With many from around the world giving Rafael Nadal his proverbial flowers at these Summer Olympics, the famed tennis champion tried convincing them Saturday night his career is far from over.

After putting on a strong, energetic and, at times, vintage performance in the opening round of men's doubles matches at Roland Garros, Nadal hinted that he doesn't think the book on his longtime rivalry with fellow Grand Slam champ Novak Djokovic is about to close.

Asked if he was ready for a potential "last dance" with Djokovic in singles competition during the Olympics, Nadal had a quick quip.

"Who say that's last dance?" he said.

Nadal, who is representing Spain at the Olympics, made the comment to English-speaking media in the postmatch mixed zone following the 7-6(4), 6-4 victory he and doubles partner Carlos Alcaraz posted over Argentina's Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez.

The comment came moments after Nadal had also expressed uncertainty about even playing in Sunday's opening-round singles competition against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

According to The Associated Press, Nadal said: "I don't know if I'm going to play or not."

He added that he wanted to consult with his team after Saturday's action "and then make the smartest decision possible to have the best chances to bring [a] medal back home."

But if Nadal is going to bring back a medal for singles play -- let alone face Djokovic for a 60th career time -- he will have to play Sunday. A win over Fucsovics would advance Nadal into a second-round match against Djokovic on Monday or Tuesday.

Earlier Saturday, Djokovic, who is representing his native Serbia, said he was excited about their potential final meeting.

"If we get to face each other, it's going to be possibly the last time we're going to face each other on a big stage," Djokovic said. "So I'm sure that people would enjoy it. I'm looking forward to it, and I'll be ready for that matchup."

Djokovic leads the all-time head-to-head series, 30-29. If he and Nadal square off in the second round, it would mark their earliest meeting at any main draw at a tour-level event.

The last time they faced each other, Nadal beat Djokovic in four sets in a 2022 French Open quarterfinal that lasted more than four hours. Nadal went on to win that Open to claim his 14th victory on the very clay courts hosting Olympics competition.

"Playing him is like finals, in any tournament," Djokovic said. "Particularly here, knowing what he has achieved and what he's done for our sport, but particularly here at Roland Garros, his record speaks for itself."

In Saturday's match, Nadal and Alcaraz played supporting yet starring roles. From the moment the pair walked onto the closed-roof courts during introductions, many in the crowd voiced vociferous support for them.

At least twice during breaks in game play, the heavily Spanish crowd erupted in chants of "Rafa! Rafa! Rafa!"

"[It was] an emotional night, an electrifying night, amazing crowd," Nadal said. "To play with Carlos on this court has been so special. I'm just super happy about the victory. It gives us a chance to keep going."

Regularly, the pair took moments between games to talk strategy. The veteran Nadal wasn't always the one leading the discussions, either.

One of multiple non-French athletes to participate in the torch relay portion of Friday night's Opening Ceremonies, Nadal has long been considered the king of Spanish tennis. Just as he nears the eventual end of his storied career, Alcaraz, 24, has stormed the world stage, appearing to be the heir to Nadal's throne after winning four majors in the past three years.

In part because of Alcaraz's rapid ascent, Nadal wanted to play doubles with him in Paris. But does playing with his longtime hero put pressure on Alcaraz?

"No pressure, but nerves," Alcaraz said. "A lot."