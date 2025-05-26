Open Extended Reactions

Novak Djokovic split with Andy Murray earlier this month. Getty

PARIS, France -- Novak Djokovic insists the call to split with Andy Murray as coach was "mutual" but admits the results weren't what they hoped while they worked together.

Djokovic, 38, opens his French Open campaign against Mackenzie McDonald on Tuesday fresh from his 100th ATP tournament triumph in Geneva on Saturday. Djokovic said that win was "much needed for [his] game" as he looks to re-find some form after a turbulent start to 2025 where he crashed out of the opening rounds of the Madrid Open, the Monte-Carlo Masters and Indian Wells.

Murray joined Djokovic as his coach in November, and the two worked together through to May 13 when they announced an end to the partnership. Djokovic has since said the two "couldn't get more out of the partnership on court" and he clarified this further on Monday in Paris.

"It was mutual," Djokovic said. "We both wanted to have a call and to speak, so we -- actually, we both were on the same page. So it was not, you know, his initiative or my initiative. It was both of us coming together and just saying, you know, I think we should stop here. That's what it was."

Djokovic saw Murray on Sunday as they took part in Rafael Nadal's farewell ceremony.

"He did congratulate me [on Geneva], and he said 'now that you have a proper coach, you're winning tournaments,"' the Serbian added.

"I don't know, I didn't take that as a joke! I mean, of course he was joking, but, you know ... I think I have said enough, but I will say it again: Andy is just an amazing person.

"For him to join my team and for us to give a shot to this player-coach relationship was really an incredible thing for tennis and for both of us. I was very privileged and honored. I was enjoying myself very much regardless of the fact that we haven't had maybe the success we both wanted or people expected us to have.

"But I still think that, you know, I have learned things on the court with him, I have enjoyed my conversations with him about tennis, because I still think that he's one of the most brilliant tennis IQ guys out there. Whoever he decides to work with next, if and when, you know, that player is going to be lucky because he has definitely a lot to share, a lot of great insights. It just didn't work out between us in terms of results, in terms of what we were hoping for, and that's all there is to it.

"Personally, I actually enjoyed my time very much with him, and I feel like we have a closer relationship because of our working relationship in the last four, five months."

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray were part of Rafael Nadal's farewell ceremony on Sunday. Getty

The two stood alongside Roger Federer as part of Nadal's farewell ceremony on Sunday on Court Phillipe Chatrier. The four of them dominated men's tennis for much of this century, and Djokovic is the last man standing with the other three retired.

Djokovic said it was an emotional occasion watching Nadal's farewell and did lead him to consider his own "end of the road." But he added that he has no plans to step away from the sport just yet.

"Well, I mean, honestly I was thinking about my end of the road as well last night or yesterday when we were watching Rafa having his speech, particularly those moments when we were in the back room, the three of us, and I was just, yeah, obviously talking to Federer and Murray about their goodbyes and reminiscing and reflecting on the rivalries.

"And of course part of me is proud that I'm still there, that I'm still going, but at the same time, I was, and I still am a bit sad that they're all gone, because those guys were my greatest motivations of why I competed so intensely and for so long," he said.

"I do think that Rafa deserved what he got yesterday in full intensity of its glory, and of course that each one of us dreams of being remembered in such way and celebrated, of course. I do wish one day that I can get the kind of goodbye from the world of tennis, for sure. But I didn't think about the exact date, if that's what you're looking for!"