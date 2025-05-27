Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Ons Jabeur heavily criticized the decision from French Open organizers to again prioritize men's matches in the late-evening slot on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The first four days of the 2025 tournament have seen men's matches scheduled in the slot, a separately ticketed session that begins at 8:15 p.m. local time.

Since the night session was introduced in 2022, just two of its 33 matches have been women's singles. On the flip side, the first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier is usually played in front of sparse crowds, and all four openers this year have been women's singles.

Jabeur, who last year said players deserve "better scheduling" after several matches went on beyond midnight, spoke after her first-round loss to Magdalena Frech on Tuesday, criticizing the decision to solely pick men's matches for the night session.

"It's still sad that we are still seeing this," Jabeur said. "I keep standing by my words.

"In Europe, in general, it's unfortunate for women's sports in general. Not for tennis but for in general. I hope whoever is making the decision, I don't think they have daughters because I don't think they want to treat their daughters like this.

"You know, it's a bit ironic. They don't show women's sport, they don't show women's tennis, and then they ask the question, 'Yeah, but mostly they watch men.' Of course they watch men more because you show men more. Everything goes together.

"It's a shame from the federation, a shame from the Prime, whatever called the TV, that they made such a contract like this. A lot of great players, they deserve to be there. One of the matches was Naomi [Osaka] and Paula [Badosa]. Such an unbelievable match. They were supposed to be there. Like last year, Iga [Swiatek] and Naomi was supposed to be there. A lot of great matches, they should have been there."

Jabeur's criticism comes a day after French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton suggested the decision on night matches was geared toward fans.

"The schedule is one key point on the tournament," Moretton said. "Sometimes we have to think about what could be better for spectators. That's why sometimes we have to make some choices."

Jabeur said to that: "I'm not sure what kind of fans he's talking about. I know I'm a fan. I will watch that match."